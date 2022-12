Institute were beaten 2-1 by Annagh United in the Irish League Championship.

The home side led 2-0 after just nine minutes.

Teenager Orrin McLaughlin got a 72nd minute goal for Institute to get them back into the game. However, the Armagh team held on for victory and a result that keeps them second and just two points behind leaders Loughall.

Institute are sixth, ahead on goal difference of both Ballyclare and Ballinamallard.

Dergview’s game was postponed.