Man charged with six offences following Castlefinn robbery

A 33 year old man has been charged with six separate offences by Police in the North, following an alleged crime spree that began with a shop being robbed in Castlefinn.

Police say Gardaí initially received reports of a shop being robbed in the Castlefinn area at around 6:10pm on Thursday night, before the suspect took a vehicle across the border.

It’s alleged the man then stole two subsequent cars after abandoning his initial vehicle in Castlederg, and that he was also involved in the assault of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s in Killeter.

The man was charged today with a number of offences by Police, including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, using a motor vehicle without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, burglary, common assault and handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrate’s Court today.