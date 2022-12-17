Ulster GAA Football Intermediate Club Final now fixed for Wednesday

The Ulster GAA Football Intermediate Club Final between Galbally of Tyrone and Corduff Gaels of Monaghan has been rescheduled to take place at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, on Wednesday, December 21, with an 8.00 pm throw-in.

The game was fixed for today but was called off following a pitch inspection. It was also deemed that the pitch would not be playable for tomorrow either.

All current tickets purchased remain valid. Tickets can be purchased online at ulster.gaa.ie/tickets and in selected stores.