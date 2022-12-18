Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road in Clonmany area closed due to treacherous conditions

 

Donegal County Council say the Pinch Road between Clonmany and Parish has been closed, due to treacherous weather conditions making the road impassable.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes if possible and drive with caution.

