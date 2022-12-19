85 admitted patients awaiting beds in LUH and SUH as national figure hits a two year high

The number of people waiting for a bed in hospitals across the country is at its highest level in almost two years.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, over 760 patients are on trolleys today.

The INMO described the trolley figures as unacceptably high, and has called on the HSE to take extraordinary measures to deal with the overcrowding.

The North West alone has a combined total of 85 today, with 41 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hopspital, 18 on Emergency Department trolleys, and 45 at Sligo University Hospital, 28 of them on ED trolleys.