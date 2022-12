Books of Condolence have been opened in Donegal in memory of Private Seán Rooney.

A native of Dundalk, Private Rooney lived in Newtowncunningham for a number of years and attended St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.

He was killed in Lebanon on active duty undertaking Peace keeping duties with the 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL.

A Book of Condolence has opened in County House Lifford, Letterkenny Public Services Centre and Carndonagh Public Services Centre.