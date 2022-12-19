Concern that Lifford-Strabane footbridge and park plan may be in jeapordy

It’s believed that plans to construct a cross-border park and footbridge between Lifford and Strabane may now be in jeopardy due to planning issues on the side of Donegal County Council.

A report in yesterday’s Sunday Independent claims that the 9 million euro Riverine Project, including plans for a new footbridge as well as 30 acres of new park space and infrastructure, has hit a planning roadblock as Donegal County Council cannot obtain a foreshore licence to carry out the works.

As of yet Donegal County Council have not responded to a request for comment from Highland Radio News regarding the speculation.