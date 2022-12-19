Funeral of Private Seán Rooney to take place on Thursday with burial in Donegal

The funeral of Private Seán Rooney will take place on Thursday in his hometown of Dundalk.

His remains were flown back to Ireland this morning from Lebanon.

Members of the 121st Infantry Battalion accompanied the body of the late Private Seán Rooney from Beirut to Dublin this morning.

His body was later returned to his family at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

This evening, it’s been confirmed his funeral will take place on Thursday morning, December 22nd, at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk.

His funeral mass will be followed by a burial service in All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal.

It’s expected his coffin will arrive in Donegal on Thursday afternoon at around 3:30pm.

Three separate investigations are ongoing into the circumstances that led to Private Rooney’s death.