Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Funeral of Private Seán Rooney to take place on Thursday with burial in Donegal

The funeral of Private Seán Rooney will take place on Thursday in his hometown of Dundalk.

His remains were flown back to Ireland this morning from Lebanon.

Members of the 121st Infantry Battalion accompanied the body of the late Private Seán Rooney from Beirut to Dublin this morning.

His body was later returned to his family at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

This evening, it’s been confirmed his funeral will take place on Thursday morning, December 22nd, at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk.

His funeral mass will be followed by a burial service in All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal.

It’s expected his coffin will arrive in Donegal on Thursday afternoon at around 3:30pm.

Three separate investigations are ongoing into the circumstances that led to Private Rooney’s death.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Letterkenny

19 December 2022
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Private Seán Rooney to take place on Thursday with burial in Donegal

19 December 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Christmas Dinner Q&A

19 December 2022
IMG-4477
News, Top Stories

Books of Condolence open in Donegal in memory of Private Séan Rooney

19 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Letterkenny

19 December 2022
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Private Seán Rooney to take place on Thursday with burial in Donegal

19 December 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Christmas Dinner Q&A

19 December 2022
IMG-4477
News, Top Stories

Books of Condolence open in Donegal in memory of Private Séan Rooney

19 December 2022
Kingsbridge-40
News

Kingsbridge Private Hospital Sligo introduces JAM initiative

19 December 2022
Joe Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Joe Kennedy III appointed US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

19 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube