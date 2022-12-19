Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Joe Kennedy III appointed US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

The United States Embassy has confirmed Joe Kennedy III has been appointed as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Robert F Kennedy, a former US Senator and Attorney General who was assassinated on a democratic campaign trail in 1968.

The US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, says Mr Kennedy will ‘work tirelessly’ on increasing investment and economic growth in Northern Ireland.

Kennedy unsuccessfully ran for a US Senate position in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-4477
News, Top Stories

Books of Condolence open in Donegal in memory of Private Séan Rooney

19 December 2022
Kingsbridge-40
News

Kingsbridge Private Hospital Sligo introduces JAM initiative

19 December 2022
Joe Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Joe Kennedy III appointed US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

19 December 2022
Football 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal sporting organisations to benefit from €38,000 fund

19 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-4477
News, Top Stories

Books of Condolence open in Donegal in memory of Private Séan Rooney

19 December 2022
Kingsbridge-40
News

Kingsbridge Private Hospital Sligo introduces JAM initiative

19 December 2022
Joe Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Joe Kennedy III appointed US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

19 December 2022
Football 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal sporting organisations to benefit from €38,000 fund

19 December 2022
Belturbet Bombing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai launch appeal for information on 1972 bombings in Pettigo, Belturbet and Clones

19 December 2022
census 1
News, Top Stories

Population growth in Donegal lowest in Ireland

19 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube