Joe Kennedy III appointed US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs

The United States Embassy has confirmed Joe Kennedy III has been appointed as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Robert F Kennedy, a former US Senator and Attorney General who was assassinated on a democratic campaign trail in 1968.

The US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, says Mr Kennedy will ‘work tirelessly’ on increasing investment and economic growth in Northern Ireland.

Kennedy unsuccessfully ran for a US Senate position in 2020.