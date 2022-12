A Letterkenny Councillor says he is frustrated that families are living in houses that are not fit for purpose one year on after the enhanced scheme was approved.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was speaking following a special meeting of Donegal County Council and said he is frustrated at the lack of action from the government and the fact that families are no further forward.

He believes the council needs to approach the Housing Minister again in an attempt to address gaps in the scheme…….