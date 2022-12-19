Population growth in Donegal lowest in Ireland

Donegal has recorded the lowest population growth in the country.

According to a report by the Western Development Commission, the population of the county grew by 4.5% since 2016.

An analysis of the preliminary estimates from Census 2022 by the WDC has revealed that the lowest population growth in the country was recorded in the Western Region, in Donegal at 4.5%.

The population of the Western Region was estimated at 882,323 in 2022, up 6.5% from 2016.

The housing stock in all the region counties grew and combined reached 399,785 this year up 4.2% since 2016.

Vacancy rates across the are however, were higher than the national average in 2022, in line with historical trends.

