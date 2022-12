The family of Private Seán Rooney have been reuinted with his remains.

The Aer Corps jet bringing his body home from Beirut landed at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell just after 8.30 this morning.

The 23 year-old Dundalk native was based in Newtowncunningham, and was a former pupil at St Eunan’s College was killed in an attack on UN Peacekeeping duty in Lebanon on Wednesday..

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the nation stands with Private Rooney’s fiance and family…….