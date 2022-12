Geraldine Kavanagh and Kay Ward joined Greg on the Nine ’til Noon show to talk about their rendition of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. The song was released in aid of the Ronald McDonald House. Kay’s son Danny stayed with the Ronald McDonald house for 14 weeks in 2019. She told Greg that the family time they shared there was invaluable.

To donate €4 to The Ronald McDonald House text ‘HOUSE’ to 50300.

Watch the video below: