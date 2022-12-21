Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 123 – Oisin Crawford & Jason McGeehan

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the co-owners of MGC Tree Services at Milltown, New Mills, Oisin Crawford and Jason McGeehan.

Oisin and Jason have been friends for over twenty years. Having worked together on different projects with other companies, they set up their own tree surgery company in December 2020.

They have recently invested in new equipment and are planning to increase the size of their team in 2023.

The pair also share a love of Gaelic football and Glenswilly GAA Club.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

