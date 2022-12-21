Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Foróige commits to continue provision of services in Dungloe and Killybegs

There’s been a cautious welcome to confirmation from Foróige that they will continue to provide services to young peole in Dungloe and Killybegs.

There was much upset after claims emerged yesterday that the service was to close.

In a statement, Foróige says, in line with Tusla’s plans to extend the availability of Tusla funded youth services in Donegal, Foróige was requested to broaden the reach of their services to cover a broader range of areas in the county.

Parent Margaret Rose was speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today.

She says she met with a Foróige representative after which she believes the service will continue on a limited basis:

 

Statement in full:

Foróige would like to reassure young people, families and the wider community that we will continue to provide services to young people in Dungloe and in the broader South Donegal area.

In line with Tusla’s plans to extend the availability of Tusla funded youth services in Donegal, Foróige was requested to broaden the reach of our services to cover a broader range of areas in the county. While Foróige staff will work on an outreach basis to cover a wider geographical area, no local community will be left without a service.

Foróige recognises that there has been upset and confusion locally in relation to this issue. We want to reassure young people and families that we will continue to work with Tusla and local communities to ensure minimum disruption to the young people who get such deep benefits from the Tusla funded youth services in the area. We will continue to strive to provide the best level of service possible to young people right across Donegal.

