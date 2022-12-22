Private Sean Rooney laid to rest in Newtowncunningham

Private Sean Rooney has been laid to rest in Newtowncunningham today with full military honours.

The funeral of Private Rooney who died while on a peace keeping mission in Lebanon last week took place in Dundalk this morning.

His cortège then traveled through Northern Ireland where assistance was provided by the PSNI.

Private Rooney was killed when the convoy he was travelling in came under attack in Lebanon on Wednesday last during his second tour with the Irish Defence Forces.

His funeral cortège arrived in the village at around 3pm where members of the Irish Defence Forces were waiting to lead him in procession to his final resting place on a gun carriage led by a brass band.

Former members of the defence forces stood in guard of honour outside the church.

President Michael D Higgins, Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald, Senator Gerard Craughwell and Minister Charlie McConalugue were in attendance along with numerous Donegal public elected representatives.

The UN Peacekeeping flag which draped Private Rooney’s coffin was presented to his fiancé and the tricolour to his mother.

Fr Paschal Hanrahan, Chief Chaplin for Defence Forces officiated the burial and was joined by the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian.

Following the burial, a gun salute rang out in Newtowncunningham.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was one of the dignitaries present at the burial service in Newtowncunningham today.

He paid tribute to Private Rooney…