Private Sean Rooney to be buried in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours

24 year old Private Sean Rooney, who died last week in an attack in Lebanon while on peacekeeping duties will be buried in at All Saints Cemetery in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours.

Before that, his requiem mass will take place in his native Donegal.

As a result, temporary road closure will be put in place by Gardai along the N13 at Newtowncunningham

The extent of the N13 closure will be between the turn off into Newtowncunningham Main Street (L2051) and at the Junction with R237 Deerpark.

Closure will be in implemented between 12.30hrs and 16.00hrs.

Traffic management and diversions will be in place and all traffic will be diverted via Newtowncunningham Main Street (2051) and Deerpark (R237)

The following traffic diversions will be in place.





Traffic on the N13 approaching from Letterkenny travelling towards Bridgend / Carndonagh will be diverted onto Newtowncunningham Main Street (L2051) and turn onto (R237) Deerpark back onto N13.



Traffic on the N13 approaching from Bridgend travelling towards Letterkenny will be diverted onto R237 Deerpark, onto Newtowncunningham Main Street L2051 and turn back onto N13.



Traffic approaching from Killea/Carrigans travelling towards Bridgend Carndonagh will be diverted via will be diverted onto R237 Deerpark onto N13.







Please allow for delays during this time, Please drive safely