Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Private Sean Rooney to be buried in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours

24 year old Private Sean Rooney, who died last week in an attack in Lebanon while on peacekeeping duties  will be buried in at All Saints Cemetery in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours.

Before that, his requiem mass will take place in his native Donegal.

As a result, temporary road closure will be put in place by Gardai along the N13 at Newtowncunningham

The extent of the N13 closure will be between the turn off into Newtowncunningham Main Street (L2051) and at the Junction with R237 Deerpark.

Closure will be in implemented between 12.30hrs and 16.00hrs.

Traffic management and diversions will be in place and all traffic will be diverted via Newtowncunningham Main Street (2051) and Deerpark (R237)

 

The following traffic diversions will be in place.


    • Traffic on the N13 approaching from Letterkenny travelling towards Bridgend / Carndonagh will be diverted onto Newtowncunningham Main Street (L2051) and turn onto (R237) Deerpark back onto N13.

 

    • Traffic on the N13 approaching from Bridgend travelling towards Letterkenny will be diverted onto R237 Deerpark, onto Newtowncunningham Main Street L2051 and turn back onto N13.

 

    • Traffic approaching from Killea/Carrigans travelling towards Bridgend Carndonagh will be diverted via will be diverted onto R237 Deerpark onto N13.


Please allow for delays during this time, Please drive safely

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water at work
Around the North West, News, Top Stories

Irish Water report supply interruptions in West Donegal and Letterkenny

22 December 2022
all saints church
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be buried in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours

22 December 2022
carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carndonagh needs a permanent local Day Care Centre – Doherty

22 December 2022
new frontiers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Prospective entrepreneurs urged to consider New Frontiers programme

22 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water at work
Around the North West, News, Top Stories

Irish Water report supply interruptions in West Donegal and Letterkenny

22 December 2022
all saints church
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be buried in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours

22 December 2022
carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carndonagh needs a permanent local Day Care Centre – Doherty

22 December 2022
new frontiers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Prospective entrepreneurs urged to consider New Frontiers programme

22 December 2022
20221221_201329 (1)
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille Cóisir Nollag le SN Lurgybrack faoi stiúir Bri Carr & teaghlach

21 December 2022
Frank Feighan
News, Top Stories

Frank Feighan loses Junior Ministerial position

21 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube