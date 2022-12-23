Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Consultation launched on deer populations

A consultation has been launched in response to a rise in the deer population.

The Deer Management Strategy Group is compiling people’s views on how the animals impact the likes of biodiversity and road safety.

The Agriculture Minister has asked for public submissions on what should be done to control the rising deer population.

Recently there have been calls for a deer cull in Donegal after a number of accidents involving deer in the West of the county.

However, Animal Rights Campaigner John Tierney, says more research and data is needed………

