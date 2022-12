Last night’s Grand Canal Hotel Donegal Under-21B Hurling Championship Final between Dungloe and Buncrana was abandoned.

The game was played at the Convoy Centre of Excellence in Convoy but heavy fog reduced visibility dramatically during the first half.

Indeed, so bad was the fog that the referee had little choice but to call a halt to proceedings and the game was abandoned at half-time.

Buncrana were leading by 0-6 to 1-1.