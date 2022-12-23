Donegal’s Bishops reflect on the Creeslough tragedy

The impact of the Creeslough tragedy was also reflected by the Catholic Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian and the Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forster when they spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show’s Christmas Special today.

Both spoke of the deep personal friendship they share, with Bishop McGuckian saying that was particularly important when they both went together to Creeslough on the day after the tragedy.

Bishop McGuckian began by reflecting on the burial yesterday of Private Sean Rooney in Newtowncunningham…………..