Emergency water supply station established at Falcarragh Community Hospital

Water supplies still haven’t returned to Falcarragh and surrounding areas, with water now being provided to people via a supply station at Falcarragh Community Hospital. People are being asked to bring their own containers.
Irish Water say they are working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in the area following what they’ve described as an electrical issue at the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant. We understand the plant was hit by lightening on Wednesday night
1 0’clock this afternoon is the latest projected time for those works to be completed.
Statement in full –