Emergency water supply station established at Falcarragh Community Hospital

Water supplies still haven’t returned to Falcarragh and surrounding areas, with water now being provided to people via a supply station at Falcarragh Community Hospital. People are being asked to bring their own containers.

Irish Water say they are working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in the area following what they’ve described as an electrical issue at the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant. We understand the plant was hit by lightening on Wednesday night

1 0’clock this afternoon is the latest projected time for those works to be completed.

Statement in full –

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in Falcarragh following an electrical issue at the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant. As a result, water supply to Falcarragh and surrounding areas is impacted.

Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

In the meantime, an alternative water supply is available from Falcarragh Community Hospital, Baile Chonaill, An Fál Carrach, Co Dhún Na Ngall, F92 AY61.

It is anticipated that repairs will be completed by approximately 1pm on Friday, 23 December. Customers are reminded to use their own potable water containers when taking water from the alternative water supply tap.