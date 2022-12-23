Former Parish Priest of Dunfanaghy passes away

The death has taken place on Friday 23rd December 2022 at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, of Very Reverend Dan O’Doherty retired Parish Priest of Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal.

Fr O’Dohetry was born on August 28th 1934 and ordained 18th June 1961 in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

He received his primary education in Ballyheerin National School, Fanad and his Secondary Education in St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny. He studied for the Priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Fr O’Doherty, served in Ballybofey, Rathmullan, Letterkenny, Arranmore, Killybegs, Fintown, Milford, Kilclooney, Burtonport and Dunfanghy (PE).