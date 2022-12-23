Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE preparing for Christmas Covid and flu rush

The HSE is warning that hospitalisations for Covid-19 and flu could reach over one thousand each this Christmas.

A National Crisis Management Team has been set up to allocate resources to emergency areas of the health service.

Today, senior health officials will meet with the Taoiseach and Health Minister over a spike in viral infections.

Yesterday, 656 people with Covid 19 were being treated across the country, 31 of them in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Damien McCallion, Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, says emergency measures will be put in place………..

UCD Infectious Diseases Professor Dr Jack Lambert says the cycles will continue.

He believes it’s time for more frequent mask wearing…….

 

 

 

