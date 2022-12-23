Process fault may lead to water supply issues around Lettermacaward

Irish Water say efforts are continuing to maintain supplies following a process fault at Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

They says the isssue may lead to intermittent low pressure and/or water outages in Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Maghery, Falmore areas, and Inishfree Island.

Statement in full –

Irish Water is working with our Contractor and Donegal County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers following a process fault at Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant. Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply, customers may experience temporary intermittent low pressure and/or water outages in Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Maghery, Falmore areas, and Inishfree Island.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway. They are expected to be completed by early on Friday afternoon, 23rd December. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Seamus O’Brien, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible at Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience an outage can have on customers, and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.