Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Taoiseach insists Government is prepared to deal with hospital overcrowding

The Taoiseach insists the Government is prepared to deal with overcrowding in hospitals this Winter.

Hospitals have been seeing high attendance levels in recent weeks.

Letterkenny University Hospital has seen a 17% rise in the number of people waiting on a bed at the hospital this year. Figures published by the INMO earlier this week revealed that 6,793 admitted patients were without a bed at the hospital in 2022.

Leo Varadkar says there are a number of reasons for this; including an ageing population and the presence of three viruses; Covid, flu and RSV.

He told reporters this afternoon that despite being prepared, it’ll still be a difficult winter:

