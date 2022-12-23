Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Two drivers caught speeding in Donegal on National Slow Down Day

There is an increased garda presence on roads across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

156 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year – 28 more than on this day last year.

National Slow Down Day is an initiative by gardaí to get people to slow down and will be in place throughout today to try and prevent collisions on the road.

In the first 5 hours, 68,326 vehicles were tracked and 270 motorists were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One driver has been caught driving at 135km/h in a 80km/h Zone in Lucan, Dublin, while another driver was caught driving at123km/h in a 100km/h Zone in Charleville, Co Limerick.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Operation slow down got underway on Irish roads at 7am this morning.

In Donegal,  two drivers were among the notable detections.

One motorist was caught driving at 88km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moness, Burt.

Meanwhile, a driver was speeding at 122km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N56 Coolboy, Letterkenny.

