An Inishowen Councillor has condemned the vandalisation of the Glengad Football Club’s pitch at Crua.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, where it’s believed a car rammed through the gate of the pitch, before going on to damage the playing surface significantly.

Local Councillor Martin McDermott is also the Chairman of Glengad FC – he has appealed for anyone with information to come forward to Gardaí…