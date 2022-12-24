Parents urged to consider animal welfare before buying pets for Christmas

Parents are being urged to consider the welfare of any pets they may be purchasing this Christmas, as many are often discarded with in the weeks following the holiday season.

That’s the message from the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It says pets can be a novelty when first purchased but many are disowned just weeks later without anyone to take proper care of them.

Dr. Cyril Sullivan of the ISPCA says homes with unwanted pets after Christmas should contact organisations that can give them a permanent home: