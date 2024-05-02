Applications open to participate in Atlantic bluefin tuna catch and release survey

Applications have opened today for experienced angling skippers to catch-and-release Atlantic bluefin tuna as part of a collaborative scientific survey.

The goal is to gather information relating to the fish size and where and when they appear in Irish waters.

Requirements are in place for skippers wishing to participate.

Unauthorised vessels are not permitted to target or catch bluefin tuna and those found to be targeting bluefin tuna is liable to prosecution.

Applications close on Wednesday.

Irish data collection programme set to catch, tag and release hundreds of the world’s largest tuna in 2024:

The initiative targets Atlantic bluefin tuna – the world’s largest tuna species – to collect information on their sizes, and where and when they occur in Irish waters.

The programme saw recaptures for the first time in 2023, and changes in the size of the fish encountered – providing useful and positive data on this iconic and tightly managed species.

Recreational angling for Atlantic bluefin tuna is technically prohibited in Ireland.

However, under the Tuna CHART (CatcH And Release Tagging) programme, authorised charter vessel skippers can catch, tag, and release bluefin during the open season in, with the help of anglers on board.

Skippers will be required to have high specification rods, reels and lines to ensure that each bluefin tuna is brought alongside the vessel for tagging in a timely manner, prior to their subsequent release.

In previous years all tuna were carefully managed, subject to strict guidelines set by the Tuna CHART programme, and all were released alive.

In 2023, the programme recorded:

Two recaptures of tagged Atlantic bluefin tuna for the first time;A total of 381 bluefin tagged;239 bluefin tuna angling trips undertaken;4.5 bluefin caught per trip in the most successful week.In 2024, a maximum of 25 authorisations may be granted to qualifying angling charter vessel skippers around the Irish coast.

This fishery will open on July 1st and close on November 12th.

Experienced charter skippers can apply to join the 2024 Tuna CHART programme between May 2nd and May 8th by completing an online application form.