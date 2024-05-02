HSE confirms no plans to reopen Annagry Health Centre

The HSE has confirmed that there are no plans to reopen Annagry Health Centre in West Donegal.

The facility closed at the start of the pandemic with patients instead travelling to attend the GP in Burtonport and Dungloe since.

The HSE says GPs have reported that there are limitations to the range of service they can provide from the health centre in Annagry which make patient consultations unsatisfactory and as a result there are no plans to return to pre-covid arrangements.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s clear more GPs are needed right across Donegal: