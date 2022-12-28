Johnny Kenny joins Shamrock Rovers on loan from Celtic

Celtic youngster and Sligo native Johnny Kenny is joining Shamrock Rovers on loan from the Scottish champions.

The 19 year old signed with Celtic after a breakout season at his local side Sligo Rovers as a youngster, and recently spent a spell on loan at Scottish Championship team Queen’s Park where he made 11 appearances.

He now joins Shamrock Rovers in an effort to find form again and work towards making it into the Celtic first team, with several League of Ireland clubs believed to have been chasing a loan deal for the promising striker before the Hoops sealed the deal.