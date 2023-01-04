Finn Harps to host a number of fans forums

Ahead of the 2023 league season Finn Harps will be hosting a number of fans forums in the county.

The first will be next Wednesday 11th January at 7.30 pm at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey.

Those attending will see presentations on short and long-term plans for the club while first team Manager Dave Rogers will give updates and answer questions on preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

All are welcome to come along and meet management and players in what should be an informative and enjoyable evening.

Venues and dates for further fans forums including in Letterkenny and Inishowen to be announced in coming weeks.