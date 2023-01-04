Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Finn Harps to host a number of fans forums

Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin & new manager Dave Rodgers

Ahead of the 2023 league season Finn Harps will be hosting a number of fans forums in the county.

The first will be next Wednesday 11th January at 7.30 pm at the Balor Theatre in Ballybofey.

Those attending will see presentations on short and long-term plans for the club while first team Manager Dave Rogers will give updates and answer questions on preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

All are welcome to come along and meet management and players in what should be an informative and enjoyable evening.

Venues and dates for further fans forums including in Letterkenny and Inishowen to be announced in coming weeks.

Top Stories

Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Five arrested after car failed to stop in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane

4 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating car fire in Derry

4 January 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Water disruption in the Listillion area

4 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 January 2023
