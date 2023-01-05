Letterkenny Local Area Plan to go out to public consultation tomorrow

The Letterkenny Local Area Plan will go out to public consultation this week.

The plan developed by Donegal County Council also includes a transport plan for the town.

The Local Area Plan for Letterkenny as prepared by Donegal County Council will be available for viewing by the public from tomorrow.

The plan going out to public consultation had previously been delayed with intensive discussions about flood plains South of the Swilly and areas being susceptible to flooding.

Councillors argued that those areas should be left in the plan so the Council can avail of local knowledge and hear from people who live and work in those areas.

Copies of the plan including an environmental report, natura impact report, strategic flood risk assessment and a traffic modelling report are available for viewing from tomorrow until February 17th at the Planning Office and Public Services Centres in the county.

The closing date for submissions is 4:30pm on Friday February 17th.