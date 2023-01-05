Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Rise in number of patients without bed at LUH

While the number of patients waiting on trolleys nationally has fallen significantly compared to yesterday the number awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 639 people are waiting on a trolley at hospitals across the country today.

In the North West, that figure is 82. 51 patients are without a bed a Letterkenny University Hospital which is up on yesterday’s figure. Meanwhile, Sligo University Hospital has seen a drop to 31.

