Rise in number of patients without bed at LUH

While the number of patients waiting on trolleys nationally has fallen significantly compared to yesterday the number awaiting a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 639 people are waiting on a trolley at hospitals across the country today.

In the North West, that figure is 82. 51 patients are without a bed a Letterkenny University Hospital which is up on yesterday’s figure. Meanwhile, Sligo University Hospital has seen a drop to 31.