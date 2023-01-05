The Nine ’til Noon Show – Derry girl Brooke Scullion on Dancing with the Stars

Derry native Brooke Scullion talks to Greg about her up coming adventure on Dancing with the Stars. Brooke represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with her song ‘That’s Rich’. She says she’s excited for the competition ahead despite dancing not being her strongest suit. The 23 year old recalls her short stint in Irish dancing and hopes it will come in handy for the sixth season of the show.

Dancing with the Stars returns to Irish television screens on RTÉ One this Sunday the 8th of January at 6:30pm.