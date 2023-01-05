Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Tourish and Rudden opt away from Finn Harps

Finn Harps boss Dave Rodgers will have to plan without Conor Tourish and Luke Rudden for the season ahead as both have opted to move to Ulster Senior League sides.

Tourish is returning to his hometown club Letterkenny Rovers while Rudden is signing on at USL champions Cockhill Celtic.

Just 12 months ago, Tourish joined the senior ranks of Harps and impressed in the defence while Rudden had signed his first professional contract with the Ballybofey outfit in September of 2021.

Rudden could be in line for his Cockhill debut in the FAI Intermediate Cup tie away in Cork to Avondale on the 22nd January.

