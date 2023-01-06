Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

LUH nurses to be consulted on industrial action

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is to begin consulting members at Letterkenny University Hospital on industrial action over unsafe staffing levels and overcrowding.

This week has been the worst on record for overcrowding in hospitals here with almost 3,000 people on trolleys between Tuesday and today.

The INMO say what happened this week was “totally avoidable” and they warned that there would be overcrowding in January.

When asked about a possible nurses strike earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he is listening to nurses and midwives…

