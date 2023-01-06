St Eunan’s and Termon into U21A semi-finals after big wins

In the Donegal Under-21A Football Championship there were two big wins for St Eunan’s and Termon as they both progressed to the semi-finals.

St. Eunan’s booked their place in the last four under the MacCumhaill Park floodlights with a comprehensive 3-18 to 0-1 victory over Dungloe. David Boyle with 1-7 was top scorer for the Letterkenny side.

Meanwhile, Termon safely progressed to the semi-finals with a fine 3-12 to 0-5 win over Kilcar in Convoy with Ryan McFadden contributing 2-5 to the victorious team’s finally tally.

After the games, the draw was made for the semi-finals, and both games are scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Gaoth Dobhair will face MacCumhaills in Convoy at 5.30 pm.

The other game will see Termon against St Eunan’s, but the venue and time has yet to be confirmed.