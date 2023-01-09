Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

ATU start Sigerson campaign against DCU

ATU Donegal Gaelic Football Men’s Team.

ATU Donegal start their Sigerson Cup campaign on Tuesday evening against DCU in Convoy.

ATU Manager Maxi Curran has been dealt a blow with Rory O’Donnell set to miss a number of weeks because of a hamstring injury picked up in Donegal’s defeat to Down on Sunday in Newry.

Cloughaneely’s Jason McGee is also understood to be a doubt.

The ATU side will have county panelist’s Ryan McFadden, Jack McSharry and Joel Bradley Walsh in their line up while DCU have Shane O’Donnell, Jamie Grant and Johnny McGroddy in their ranks.

Queens or Ulster University Jordanstown await the winners and losers of the game at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy which starts at 7pm on Tuesday.

Donegal’s Caolan McColgan could feature for Ulster while Eoin McGeehin is with Queens.

Naomh Conaill’s Jeaic McKelvey is with UCD who are away to MTU Cork.

