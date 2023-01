Sinn Fein is repeating its call on the Government to open a passport office north of the border.

It comes as the passport office has temporarily suspended posting passports to the North and the UK due to Industrial action by Royal Mail.

Up to 50 thousand applications for Irish passports are being made from the North in the run up to the summer.

Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, says a passport office in the North makes sense………….