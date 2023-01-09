Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Sports Star Awards launched – Ollie Horgan & Martin McHugh

Shay Given will be the special guest at the Donegal Sports Star Awards.

The 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards were launched on Monday evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny with former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given confirmed as the special guest for the event on Friday 27th January.

The Lifford native won over 130 caps for his country while some of his club football was spent at the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle and Celtic.

Former Finn Harps manager, now number two at Galway United – Ollie Horgan, officially launched the 2022 Awards and was also part of the presentation party for the 1982 winners who were honoured at the launch forty years on.

Horgan told Tom Comack there was alot of pride in winning and being part of the awards:

Back in 1982, Martin McHugh won the GAA Award, the 92 All Ireland winner said its wonderful to be recognised four decades on:
