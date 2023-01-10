Gardai investigating incidents in Mountcharles and Ballybofey

Gardai are seeking help after a house was burgled in Drumnalost, Mountcharles on Tuesday last January 3rd between 5.10pm and 9.30pm. Entry had been gained to the house via the front door

Ballyshannon Gardaí are investigating a

burglary that occurred in the area of

Drumnalost, Mountcharles on Tuesday the

3 rd of January between 5.10pm and

9.30pm. A resident in that area returned

home to discover that entry had been

gained to his house via the front door

which had been forced open. A number of

rooms appear to have been entered and

searched and a sum of cash was stolen

from the property. We appeal to anybody

who may have seen any sort of suspicious

activity in that area on that date to contact

Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

Perhaps someone may have noticed a car

in the area that they hadn’t seen before or

people on foot who they didn’t recognise.

We will certainly welcome any information

received however irrelevant it may seem

to the person reporting. The Garda

Confidential line may be reached on 1800

666 111.

– Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating the

theft of a Cherry Picker from the Navenny

area of Ballybofey between Thursday the

5 th of January at 6pm and Friday the 6 th of

January at 8am. The Cherry Picker is

described as follows: a 14M Italmec R14

with Insulated Basket, Grey And Yellow In

Colour. It has an 800mm Narrow Access

Platform and a diesel Engine. We are very

hopeful that somebody may have

witnessed this large piece of machinery

being transported from that location. We

appeal to anybody with relevant

information as to the current whereabouts

of the cherry picker or believed sightings of

it to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-

9167100. Should anybody believe that they

may have captured this machine in transit

on their dash cam footage, we ask them to

contact us also. Again, the Garda

Confidential line may be reached on 1800

666 111.