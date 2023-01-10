Gardai investigating incidents in Mountcharles and Ballybofey

Gardai are seeking help after a house was burgled in Drumnalost, Mountcharles on Tuesday last January 3rd between 5.10pm and 9.30pm. Entry had been gained to the house via the front door
Ballyshannon Gardaí are investigating a
burglary that occurred in the area of
Drumnalost, Mountcharles on Tuesday the
3 rd of January between 5.10pm and
9.30pm. A resident in that area returned
home to discover that entry had been
gained to his house via the front door
which had been forced open. A number of
rooms appear to have been entered and
searched and a sum of cash was stolen
from the property. We appeal to anybody
who may have seen any sort of suspicious
activity in that area on that date to contact
Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.
Perhaps someone may have noticed a car
in the area that they hadn’t seen before or
people on foot who they didn’t recognise.
We will certainly welcome any information
received however irrelevant it may seem
to the person reporting. The Garda
Confidential line may be reached on 1800
666 111.
– Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating the
theft of a Cherry Picker from the Navenny
area of Ballybofey between Thursday the
5 th of January at 6pm and Friday the 6 th of
January at 8am. The Cherry Picker is
described as follows: a 14M Italmec R14
with Insulated Basket, Grey And Yellow In
Colour. It has an 800mm Narrow Access
Platform and a diesel Engine. We are very
hopeful that somebody may have
witnessed this large piece of machinery
being transported from that location. We
appeal to anybody with relevant
information as to the current whereabouts
of the cherry picker or believed sightings of
it to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-
9167100. Should anybody believe that they
may have captured this machine in transit
on their dash cam footage, we ask them to
contact us also. Again, the Garda
Confidential line may be reached on 1800
666 111.