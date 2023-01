Bank of Ireland has announced a €11.5 million investment in upgrades to its branches nationwide, including refurbishments to their Buncrana and Ballybofey branches.

The investment will include installation of new internal and external ATMs in Ballybofey in Buncrana.

The bank say works will also be carried out at their six other Donegal branches, with and more energy-efficient lights in their stores that should reduce energy consumption by 50 percent amongst other changes.