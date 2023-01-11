Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Police investigating new IRA activities carrying out searches in Strabane

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues from Derry City & Strabane, are conducting a search in the Evish Road area of Strabane today, Wednesday, 11th January.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said, “The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA and is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans.”

Anyone with information in relation to the New IRA is urged to contact police on 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

