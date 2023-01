The SDLP is proposing changes to process of electing a Speaker in an attempt to unblock the Stormont impasse.

It hopes to end the one-party veto that has, as it says, “frustrated the democratic wishes of the people of Northern Ireland.”

The North has been without a government since last May’s election, when the DUP refused to re-enter power-sharing because of the Brexit protocol.

The SDLP Assembly Leader is Matthew O’Toole…………