Donegal Senator believes UK Government’s focus is on Legacy Bill rather than NI Protocol

A Donegal Senator believes the UK Government will not progress with the Northern Ireland Protocol bill until the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is passed.

Senator Niall Blaney was in Belfast this week to meet with political and community groups as part of the Fianna Fáil committee on Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

He says things in the North are not progressing and a lot more engagement is required to resolve issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol and to get Stormont back up and running.

He believes the UK’s focus is now on the Legacy bill and things will not progress with the Northern Ireland Protocol until it is passed…