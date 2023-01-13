Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal Senator believes UK Government’s focus is on Legacy Bill rather than NI Protocol

A Donegal Senator believes the UK Government will not progress with the Northern Ireland Protocol bill until the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is passed.

Senator Niall Blaney was in Belfast this week to meet with political and community groups as part of the Fianna Fáil committee on Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

He says things in the North are not progressing and a lot more engagement is required to resolve issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol and to get Stormont back up and running.

He believes the UK’s focus is now on the Legacy bill and things will not progress with the Northern Ireland Protocol until it is passed…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator believes UK Government’s focus is on Legacy Bill rather than NI Protocol

13 January 2023
Castlefinn, GAA, John Doherty, Chairman, Camillus Mulcahy, Executive Committee. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

59 community groups in the vicinity of Meentycat Wind Farm to receive funding

13 January 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local road improvement scheme not fit for purpose – Cllr Ó Fearraigh

13 January 2023
Suspected drugs and cash seized
News, Top Stories

Drugs seized and man arrested in Derry

12 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator believes UK Government’s focus is on Legacy Bill rather than NI Protocol

13 January 2023
Castlefinn, GAA, John Doherty, Chairman, Camillus Mulcahy, Executive Committee. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

59 community groups in the vicinity of Meentycat Wind Farm to receive funding

13 January 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local road improvement scheme not fit for purpose – Cllr Ó Fearraigh

13 January 2023
Suspected drugs and cash seized
News, Top Stories

Drugs seized and man arrested in Derry

12 January 2023
esb2
News, Top Stories

Over 100 properties without power across the county

12 January 2023
Niall Blaney Committee
News, Top Stories

Donegal Senator welcomes €3m Shared Island Civic Society Fund

12 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube