Harley suffers multiple fractures, including two in his neck

Donegal jockey Martin Harley is facing several months out of action after being taken to hospital following a race in Australia in which his mount came down when clipping the heels of another runner.

Harley sustained multiple fractures including two in his neck.

The 33 year old was injured in the early part of a race at Doomben on Wednesday. He was examined on the track and taken to hospital.

Brisbane Racing Club vice chairman Richard Morrison, also a family friend, told Racenet: “His injuries will take time to heal, but he should make a full recovery. They have done the full body scan now, and there are multiple fractures, including two neck fractures.”