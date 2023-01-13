Harps appoint new Head of Goalkeeping

The recruitment process at Finn Harps continues on and off the field.

The latest arrival sees the appointment of Alan Cooke as Head of Goalkeeping.

Cooke brings a wealth of coaching experience having previously worked with Dungannon Swifts, Coleraine FC and Warrenpoint Town.

Manager Dave Rogers said: “Bringing in Alan Cooke as our new Head of Goalkeeping is a fantastic addition to my backroom team and more so to the whole of Finn Harps FC.

“Alan has an outstanding knowledge and understanding of the game both here in the League of Ireland and also the Irish league and further afield into continental Europe.”

Cooke told finnharps.ie: “It’s an exciting time to join the club. Once I met with Dave (Rogers) and he outlined his vision for the club I knew it was something I wanted to be part of.