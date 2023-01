A deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol will certainly be struck before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, on April 10th.

That’s according to a leading political commentator, after a week of talks between all sides.

More talks will take place tomorrow between the British government and the European Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic.

British and Irish politics professor at the University of Liverpool, Jon Tonge, says it’s a matter of when, not if…