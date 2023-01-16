Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Finance Minister backs Donohoe to stay in cabinet

The Finance Minister says Paschal Donohoe should continue in his role as Public Expenditure Minister.

It follows controversy surrounding Minister Donohoe’s recent declarations in relation to his General Election campaign in 2016.

It was revealed that he did not disclose a payment of €1,057 on public records at the time of the elections.

Opposition parties are calling for more clarity on the matter, but Minister Michael McGrath says his cabinet colleague should be allowed to continue in his current roles:

